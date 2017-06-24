Homeless Norwich Man Caught After Robbing Store With a Knife

The Chenango County Sheriff's have arrested a homeless man from Norwich after he allegedly robbed a Dollar General at knifepoint.

21-year-old Collin Berry was located in a wooded area just south of the Norwich Motor Lodge after Police responded to reports of an individual entering the store at 5640 State Highway 12 in the Town of Norwich, stealing merchandise and displaying a large knife after being confronted by a store employee.

Once the Police located him, Berry attempted to get away by running across State Highway 12 in an attempt to travel through the Mount Hope Cemetery, but Officials eventually took him into custody.

A large knife and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

He now faces one felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Collin Berry's Charges

Robbery - 1st Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon - 4th Degree

He is being held in the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.