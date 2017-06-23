Pair of Local High Schools Kick Off Graduation Weekend

Maine-Endwell and Chenango Valley high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Friday.

The Maine-Endwell ceremony was held at the Binghamton University Events Center. Rachel Adams was the class valedictorian and Melanie Lyons was the salutatorian. A total of 190 Spartans received their diplomas.

The Chenango Valley ceremony was held at the high school. The class valedictorian was Samuel Hatton and the salutatorian was Sarah Trick. The Warriors graduated with a class of 151 students.

On behalf of Fox 40 congratulations to all of the graduates in the Class of 2017!