Vestal Bus Driver Retires After 56 Years on the Job

A Vestal School District Bus Driver, who has been working since 1961 when he was 19, has decided to retire and the neighborhood that he served held him a retirement party to say thanks for the nearly six decades of service.

"This was a real surprise to me, I wasn't quite expecting this," said Bob Breed, Bus Driver for 56-years.

The route, which travels down Underwood, Crumm, Plough, Tobey, Owego, Debra Lee, and Stephens ended for the final time on Tracy Creek Road. The Vestal Police even provided him with a Police Escort for his last drive.

He pulled into his farm, as he does every afternoon, except this time a crowd of neighbors was waiting for him to cheer him on, give him signs and gifts, and to say thanks.

"He is part of the family, there's no doubt that he's been like a grandfather to our children," said Debbie Kasson, Event Organizer. "I wouldn't trust anyone else to drive my kids."

Debbie has three kids of her own that rode on Bob's bus when they were in Elementary School, something she says makes them part of his legacy.

"Generations and generations have rode on his bus," said Debbie Kasson.

Hundreds of people wrote letters, notes and stories to Bob, which were collected in a scrap book. A symbolic time capsule for all that he has done for the community.

"I hope he feels as special as we want him to feel today," said Debbie Kasson.

One of Debbie's children, Sarah, says her mom always reminds her of how caring Bob is.

"I used to always fall asleep on the bus and so my mom would wait at the bottom of our driveway because it's really long and he'd carry me off," said Sarah Kasson.

Her message to Bob was simple, have fun and "enjoy your time on the barn."

One of Bob's children, who was also a one time passenger on his father's bus, Robert says he was blown away by the community support.

"It's a really good feeling that people look up to my dad and have that relationship with him," said Robert Breed.

Bob has had several different routes over the years, and many passengers including his own children, grandchildren, and his former wife - not to mention hundreds, if not thousands of local school kids.

According to his son, this is the route he's taken for the last 28 years and it's the people that give his father the most joy.

"The people are very special to him and he's interacted with them for many years and they're just really good friends," said Robert Breed.

Speak to any person in the neighborhood and it's obvious that the community is going to miss seeing Bob in his long yellow school bus every day and he says the feelings will hit him come September.

"Probably when school starts I'll miss it without a doubt," said Bob Breed.

For most, retirement means relaxing and enjoying time off, but for Bob he says the opposite is true when asked what he plans to do now that he's retired.

"Go to work," said Breed, as he cracked a smile and broke out in laughter. "Start mowing hay, I got to start moving hay." Something that doesn't come as a surprise to anyone who knows the hardworking man well.

And now after 56 years, many of the Vestal community agrees, they hope to see Bob behind the wheel, with a big grin on his face and doing what he loved the most - being the pseudo-grandfather the community has come to adore - just one more time.