Worker Dead at Weitsman Facility After Being Struck By Machinery

A man has died after being struck by a piece of heavy equipment at a Ben Weitsman & Son facility in Owego.

The accident occurred at 15 W. Main St. on Friday around 2:30 p.m.

Company Owner, Adam Weitsman took to Facebook to offer his condolences on Friday night.

"A few hours ago we had a fatal accident at our Main Street Owego NY retail yard involving a worker and a loader," wrote Weitsman. "A really respectful, decent man has passed and I feel horrible this has happened."

This man was loyal and always pleasant to be around whenever I went to visit that location. He will be sadly missed by everyone here. Praying for him hard tonight. — Adam Weitsman

According to a company spokesperson, Stephen Donnelly, the man had been working for the company for a few years and was a "good worker". He added the company's thoughts and prayers are with the employee's family following the tragic accident.

Officials have not yet released the man's identity.

The investigation is ongoing.