Five Guys Burgers and Fries Prepares for Grand Re-Opening

A local burger joint is ready to re-open it's doors this weekend to show off some of its new improvements

Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Vestal is now completely remodeled with new ceilings, floors, furniture, cooking equipment and even brand new bathrooms. Employees also refreshed their skills with a two day training program on Thursday and Friday. Representatives say this remodel shows ten plus years of commitment to the local community.

Robert Ledezma, Director of Operations said, "It's investing back into the building but its not just investing into the building its investing into the community. It's been awesome, we've had some great responses from people coming up to the door realizing we've been closed for the past two weeks and every ones been very excited."



Five Guys Burgers and Fries is set to re-open its Vestal location during its regular hours from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM this Saturday, June 24th.