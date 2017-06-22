Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial Offers Some Tips on Investing

Tom: Articles on getting rich give advice about “money don’t’s”what not to do,but Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has some tips for us on “money do’s”

Greg: Thanks Tom. We’ve outlined money mistakes people frequently make that prevent them from becoming wealthy. but behaviorists say it’s more effective to put things in a positive light. So, what do the very rich do that sets them apart with their finances? First, they save, they spend less than they earn and they spend within their means. Most multi-millionaires live modest lifestyles, clip coupons and stay frugal even when their net worth soars. They also take advantage of every opportunity to improve themselves and their financial situation, by learning more, working harder to clinch promotions, or building their businesses.

Tom: How do they invest successfully?

Greg: To start with, they keep emotions out of their investing decisions. Wealthy investors create a plan for investing and follow it, no matter what the latest buzz is on Wall Street. They don’t put all their eggs in one basket which means they diversify. They understand that some investments will do better than others and they have a holistic view seeing the big picture through a very long lens.

Tom: Anything else we can learn from what the wealthy do with money?

Greg: Financially successful people rarely go it alone. They may have investing partners or a group of advisers they trust. They frequently work with a financial professional. Even if others help them figure out specific financial moves to make, they make sure they understand their finances, keep track of their money and remain their own best money managers.