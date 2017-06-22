Town of Fenton Residents Protest Compressor Station

Hundreds of community members in the Town of Fenton picked up signs to protest the town's compressor project.

The "No Compressor Station" signs were distributed in the Port Dickinson Park on Thursday.

Many residents feel that the town board approved the project too quickly.

Town of Fenton resident Sandra MacDuffee voiced her concerns about the project at the park.

"The station is going to be right over on the other side of this park and if something happens, God forbid, the 88 bridge goes very, very close to the station. So that's another concern if there is an incident of some sort, will they have to close down the interstate? All of 81? That's a big concern," said MacDuffee.