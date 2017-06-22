Fire Leaves Smoke Damage in Port Crane

A fire broke out at a home in Port Crane Thursday.

Several fire crews responded to the blaze at 588 Pleasant Hill Road.

The Sanitaria Springs Fire Chief says the owner of the home was outside mowing the lawn while someone drove by and saw smoke coming out from the basement.

Officials say no one was injured and firefighters were able to put out the blaze in approximately ten minutes, the chief says he thought it was going to be worse.

"I assumed the fire was bigger than it was but it wasn't luckily, a lot of smoke, a lot of smoke damage. But the house.. let's just say they're going to have a lot of smoke damage, said Alan LaClair, Fire Chief of Sanitaria Springs."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.