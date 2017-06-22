  • Home

Sears Closing at the Oakdale Mall

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

Sears in the Oakdale Mall will be closing, according to Business Insider. 

The Johnson City Store is one of 20 locations that has been set to close. 

Sears will be the second major retailer in the Oakdale Mall to close this year. Macy's shut its doors in March. 

Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy Thursday morning.