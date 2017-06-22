JC Arson/Murder Trial: Prosecution Rests Its Case

The prosecution rests its case in the Johnson City arson trial, after pulling forward 21 witnesses. Previous testimony focused on eyewitness accounts of what happened the night of the fire at 145 Floral Avenue that killed two young boys in October 2015. Thursday's testimony was all about what happened after the fire during the investigation.

New York State Police Investigator Timothy Tuttle walked the court through pictures he took at the crime scene and defendant Dwight Burton's Endicott Ave apartment. In those photographs, a black jacket can be seen hanging from the back of a dining room chair inside Burton’s apartment. Both 2nd floor Floral Ave tenants who testified to seeing Burton the night of the fire mentioned he was wearing a black jacket. Neighbor Malik Golden says he saw Burton pull that jacket over his head as he was fleeing the burning house, gas can in hand. In that jacket pocket, investigators found a red safety cap. Tuttle says this kind of cap is consistent with those found on the spout of a gas can.

Another piece of evidence collected by police is a black backpack found outside the Floral Ave apartment. The backpack contained several pieces of paperwork including mail and pay stubs with Burton’s name printed on them. Also inside the backpack were two cans of Keystone Ice beer. Significant because Burton told police in an interrogation video that he went to the store to buy beer earlier in the evening, drank it, and was in bed by 9 o'clock. Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Korchak says Burton lied. He showed the court surveillance footage that shows Burton buying beer in a convenience store around 12:30 am. In the video, he puts those beers in a black backpack... Like the one found on Floral Ave with two unopened cans of beer inside.

The video surveillance isn't the only evidence the prosecution brought forward that calls into question Burton's claims that he went to bed at 9pm and slept until police knocked on his door. In the interrogation video, Burton tells Sergeant Chris Ketchum that he needed to go to bed so that he could get up in the morning for work at the YMCA. On the stand, Burton's supervisor testified to receiving a voicemail from him, saying he wouldn't be into work that day. The call came in at 3:11am.

The defense asked Judge Cawley to throw out a few of Burton's charges, but Cawley denied that motion. Court will resume on Monday.