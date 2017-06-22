Eddie Block Gang Member Sentenced in Federal Court

A Binghamton man was sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking and weapons possession.

Anthony Randolph, 30, plead guilty to the charges on Feb. 2.

On June 22, Randolph was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years post-imprisonment supervised release.

Randolph was one of nine Eddie Block Gang members arrested during a November 2015 raid. The gang members grew up together around Edwards Street in Binghamton. Police seized 55 grams of cocaine and a .40 caliber pistol from Randolph's home during the raid.

When Randolph plead guilty he admitted that he and others acquired, packaged and sold cocaine between January 2014 and November 17, 2015.