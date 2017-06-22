Margaret Trudeau Advocates For Mental Health Resources at Women's Fund Breakfast

Former First Lady of Canada Margaret Trudeau shared her life story with hundreds of women in the Southern Tier.

At Thursday's Women's Fund breakfast at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton, Trudeau talked about becoming a prime minister's wife at a young age, divorce, the loss of her son and living with bipolar disorder -- much of which she writes in her autobiography "Changing My Mind."

Over 300 people came out to hear Trudeau, the keynote speaker at the Women's Fund's annual event. The Women's Fund is part of the Community Foundation for South Central New York and raises money to empower the lives of women and children in the region.

Members of the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier also talked about WelLinked - a new online mental health resource for women in the Southern Tier. WelLinked grew out of a study by the Women's Fund, which awarded $47,000 in 2016 to help start the program.