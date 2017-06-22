Ithaca Police: Two Wounded In Double Shooting

At about 1:45 AM Thursday morning Ithaca Police Officers were on routine patrol in the area of W State Street and Fulton Street when they heard what sounded like multiple gun shots. Officers responded in the direction of the shots fired and quickly located one victim of a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Chuck’s Mobil Gas station.

Officers were then notified of a second gunshot victim who had fled from the Mobil station northbound on N Meadow Street to the Fastrac Parking lot. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The suspect is described as an approximately 5’10’’ light skinned black male wearing a black hoodie style sweatshirt and jeans. He was last witnessed running from the scene eastbound in the 500 block of West State Street.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that would aid in this investigation is asked to contact IPD using any of the following methods:



Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Crime Stoppers Tipline: 607-697-0333

Drug Tipline: 607-330-0000

Email Tip Address: http://www.cityofithaca.org/FormCenter/Ithaca-Police-Department-5/Ithaca-Police-Department-Tipline-47

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ithacapolice