Activists Hold Sit-in Outside Schumer's Office

The controversial reforms of the newly proposed healthcare bill has been in the spotlight of attention for months.

Continuing to irk many taxpayers, the bill dubbed "TrumpCare" brought out local activists, Thursday, urging Senate Democrats to fight the passing of the new bill. Members of 'Indivisible Binghamton' staged a protest at the Federal Office Building asking Senator Schumer to continue standing up against rival Senators.

"We're here in support of Schumer. He is against this bill and he is going to try to resist this bill to save all of us," said Lori Wahila, Event Coordinator.

Asking the Senate for transparency and time, Indivisible Binghamton is urging the public to consider not repealing 'ObamaCare' and review the proposed health reforms.

"The bill has been drafted in secret by 13 Republican Senators. We want time for this bill to be talked about...we want input," Lori Wahila.

A key factor in Lori's struggle is her son. He was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at age 9. Currently, Lori's son is 30, but she believes the passage of the TrumpCare bill would eliminate her son's health coverage due to his pre-existing condition.

"If this bill gets passed...the cost of his medications would be $3,000/month. He needs them to live."

Lori's story is very similar to many people in the U.S. According to recent numbers, only 17% of the public support TrumpCare. Indivisible Binghamton is asking Americans to contact their local Representative, Congressman or Senator and tell them, "We do not want this bill."