NYSDOT Discusses Progress on Route 434 Greenway Project

NYSDOT Commissioner Matthew Driscoll and Mayor Rich David joined other local officials to announce the progress on the State Route 434 Greenway project on Pennsylvania Ave in Binghamton.

Focusing on connecting downtown Binghamton with the Binghamton University Campus, the Greenway project will provide pedestrians a walkway for safer alternatives alongside roadways.

"The Greenways are recognized as crown jewels in their communities...because they help boost connections and allow people to transverse in a safe and efficient manner," said Matthew Driscoll, NYSDOT Commissioner.

One area in particular, the Vestal Parkway, is especially busy. In December, 2016, Stefani Lineva, a BU student was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident near the area of Rt 434. The Greenway project will run alongside 434 and across the highway, providing future students a raised barrier from moving vehicles.

"A primary focus of this initiative is safety. There will be a safe, well-lit path to cross the parkway that does not interact with any sort of vehicle," said Binghamton Mayor Rich David.

"The Vestal Pkwy is really no place for pedestrians. I graduated from BU, I played the game of trying to cross the pkwy before...it's not fun," Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar.

Although BU students will be able to utilize this safer pathway, State workers insisted that the focus of the project is expanding connections between different areas.

"This project is not being built just for BU students to get back to campus. It's being built to offer and open up our community on all sides to a friendlier, safer way to access things," said Jack Williams, Regional Director NYSDOT Region 9.

Thursday, project representatives announced the first phase of the Greenway project is nearly complete. "This phase (a little over $4 million), our first phase will be done ahead of schedule," said Matthew Driscoll. Giving the community an earlier opportunity to see the next phase of construction. "This will allow pedestrians to cross over Rt 434. There will be a barrier, flashing warning lights and there will be a raised cross-walk...at Conklin and Washington Ave."

The second phase of the Greenway is still in the preliminary stages. Expecting to cost between $17-$20 million, according to Regional DOT Director, Jack Williams, the final stages of the project are projected to be completed in 2020. A necessary step, says Garnar, that will improve the well-being of locals for years to come.

"This project is going to be a major boost to Broome County and everyone who uses it," Jason Garnar.