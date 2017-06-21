New York State Senate Confirms First Openly Gay Judge

History has been made on the state's highest court. The State Senate has confirmed the first openly gay Judge on the state's Court of Appeals. 57 year old Paul Feinman will fill the spot which was left after the death of Judge Shelia Abdus Salaam in April. Governor Cuomo says Feinman has spent nearly his entire career serving New York Courts and championing the principles of justice and fairness. Feinman was an Associate Justice of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in Manhattan, a title he's held since 2012.

