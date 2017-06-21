United Way Collects Books at NYSEG Stadium

United Way of Broome County partnered with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday night.

The Rumble Ponies are partnering with different non-profits in the Southern Tier every Wednesday as part of their "We Care Wednesday" initiative.

United Way collected books for school aged children. They will give the books to kids at The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, The Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome and Endicott, Deposit Children's Center, and Catholic Charities.

Joni Kaiser, United Way Volunteer and Giving Initiative Manager, says the goal is to keep children reading during the summer.

"They're going to get track bags and inside will be a book and a bookmark for each child," said Kaiser.