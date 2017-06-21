Over 21,000 Tickets Issued During Speed Week

New York State Police issued 21,864 tickets during their "Speed Week" campaign.

From June 7 through 13, State Police were on the look out for speeding and aggressive driving. Additionally police were watching for distracted driving, drivers in violation of "Move Over Law" and people who were not properly buckled.

George Beach, New York State Police Superintendent, says police hope campaigns, like Speed Week, make drivers think twice before making risky decisions behind the wheel.

"We urge all motorists to make safety their top priority, drive sober, wear a seat belt and put away their smart phones. By doing so, they will help prevent needless tragedies," said Beach.

Troopers in the Southern Tier issued 775 speeding tickets and arrested 14 people on DWI charges during the campaign.