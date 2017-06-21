Police Bust a Meth Lab on Henry Street in Binghamton

A Binghamton man is facing felony drug charges after police busted a meth lab on Henry Street in the city. Police were called to Henry Street Wednesday after receiving complaints that a chemical odor was emitting from a room located in the building. Investigators quickly recognized it was an active meth lab.

55 year old Richard W. Swartz Jr. was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful manufacture of meth. He's being held in the Broome County jail.