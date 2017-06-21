Thompson's bat driving Rumble Ponies offense

Rumble Ponies Third Baseman David Thompson is on a tear of late. While his season batting average may still be a pedestrian .250, on Binghamton's most recent homestand, Thompson is 7-11 (.636) with 3 home runs, 7 RBI, a double, four runs scored, and four walks. While he's looking good at the plate lately, he says his approach hasn't changed.

"I don't know. I've just been working, doing the same thing all year," Thompson said." I had a good series and hopefully I can continue that the rest of the year."

"I like how selective he's become lately. He's getting his pitch to hit, and that's the one he's going for," said Manager Luis Rojas. "He's not going outside the zone. That's something that's hurt him a lot. I don't think there's anything wrong mechanically with him. Earlier in the season where he's failed a couple times in the season. It's more so going outside the zone and chasing marginal pitches. I thought that last week he was sticking to the pitches he can drive. That's what he got on Sunday. It was a really big day for him. I'm glad he came through for the team."

The Rumble Ponies host the Bowie Baysox at 6:35.