All Saints Celebrates Over 90 Years of Service from Three Teachers

Three teachers at All Saints Catholic Elementary School in Endicott were celebrating their retirement.



Family members, friends and coworkers of Cathy Paige, Cathy Hoeflein and Carol Southerard, gathered at Nirchis in Endicott to commemorate over 90 years of teaching service to the Catholic Schools of Broome County. Cathy Paige taught for over 40 years in Catholic schools and says the occasion is bitter sweet.



Cathy Paige, 42 Years, Broome County Catholic Schools "It's been quite a trip. Of course you have your good days and bad days, the good days...were an awful lot more than the bad days. I'm really going to miss the hugs and kisses and all the love that the children have shown me." "These are the best people, that was what has made my journey so much easier, these people are fabulous."

Cathy Paige plans to buy a dog, spend time with family and travel.