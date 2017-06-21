NYS Labor Commission Hosts Seventh Annual Recruitment Day

The New York State Labor Commission hosted its seventh annual "Recruitment Day" this morning



Representatives from twelve different businesses in the Southern Tier set up tables where community members were able to speak to potential employers. Among participants there was a feeling of positivity regarding the job outlook.



John Loftiss, Owego Resident said, "It's always difficult when you're looking for work, but there seems to be some opportunities in the area, there seems to be a little more growth going on."

Haley Kramer, Binghamton Resident said, "It looks pretty good, it's just you've just gotta get people to call you. I mean there's probably more people looking for jobs than jobs available at this point.



This event was part of the NYS Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon's tour to promote local hiring. At the recruitment fair today, about 968 job opportunities available.