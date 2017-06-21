JC Arson Suspect's Alleged Target Said She Intended To Change Her Story On Stand

The second day of testimony in a murder-arson trial takes a new turn after the prosecution's key witness said she planned on changing her story on the stand. Jessica Baxter is the ex-girlfriend of suspect Dwight Burton and alleged target of the October 2015 arson that killed two young boys.

Prosecutors told Judge Joseph Cawley Baxter would not take the stand after she told the DA earlier that morning that she did not intend to testify truthfully.

Judge Cawley approved delaying Baxter's testimony to Wednesday because she was too emotional to testify on the first day of the trial.

Prosecutors say Burton intentionally set fire to 145 Floral Avenue house because Baxter lived there and he wanted to hurt her.

Jorge Torres, Baxter's boyfriend at the time of the fire, testified Burton followed the couple to the Floral Avenue house. Torres testified he and Burton got into an argument outside.

Torres said he saw a light as he was getting ready for bed.

"That's when I started seeing a light flashing in and out."

He became emotional as he described when he described being able to get Jessica Baxter out of the home, but not the boys.

"Everybody got out except the boys....I tried to go back in, but I couldn't."

