JC Discusses Blight at Board Meeting

Blight was one topic the Village of Johnson City discussed at their board meeting on Tuesday.

The board approved a resolution to hire a part-time Zombie Properties Clerk.

Grant money will be used by the village to fund the position and demolish blighted properties.

Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie said one property the village is trying to take down is 219 Main St.

"We're working with the County to hopefully purchase it from them, because the County still owns it," said Deemie. "So once we do take it down we are going to be able to look at revitalizing that area, hopefully into some commercial space and parking."

The next village board meeting is scheduled for July 18 at 7:30 p.m.