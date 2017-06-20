Law Makers Pushing a Bill to Prevent Sex Offenders from Driving Uber and Lyft

With the start date only nine days away, the arrival of ride sharing services is getting closer to New York State.



Lawmakers are pushing for a bill to be signed which prevents sex offenders from driving Uber and Lyft. Officials said we must thoroughly screen individuals who are driving the people we care for and ensure sex offenders will not be behind the wheel of a vehicle driving New Yorkers.

"Safety is paramount. We must ensure that an individual feels safe when they enter a ride-sharing vehicle," said Assemblyman Joseph Lentol. "By banning sex offenders from driving on ride-sharing apps we can protect many more New Yorkers, especially when they are by themselves at their most vulnerable."

Officials are urging the Governor to sign the bill into law so that it can take effect immediately.