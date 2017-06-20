Jannis knuckles Ponies past Baysox

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mickey Jannis tossed a Double-A career-best eight innings to help the Binghamton Rumble Ponies take the series opener, 7-2, from the Bowie Baysox at NYSEG Stadium Tuesday night. The righty faced one over the minimum after the fourth inning and struck out eight, matching a Double-A career high. Offensively the Rumble Ponies scored all seven runs with two outs and had five players compile multiple-hit games.

Trailing 2-0 after three innings, the Rumble Ponies scored their first of seven unanswered tallies in the fourth inning. With Kevin Taylor and Matt Oberste aboard, David Thompson singled into left field, plating Taylor. D.J. Stewart’s throw from left was off the mark and allowed Oberste to score before Thompson was gunned down at third.

Binghamton grabbed the lead in the fifth inning and never gave it back. Luis Guillorme’s bloop single into short centerfield scored Colton Plaia from third, earning the Ponies a 3-2 advantage.

The mid-game barrage continued with a three-run four-hit sixth inning. With Oberste on first and two outs, the Rumble Ponies rattled off three consecutive hits to start the merry-go-round. Thompson doubled, before Gustavo Nunez singled, forcing Baysox starter David Hess out of the game. Tim Berry was greeted with a Colton Plaia double, making it 6-2 Rumble Ponies.

Binghamton tacked on an insurance run in the seventh inning when Oberste singled in Guillorme, stretching the lead to 7-2.

Jannis (5-2) allowed a second-inning run when Adam Brett Walker singled in D.J. Stewart, putting Bowie on the board first. A throwing error from Plaia helped aid in the Baysox lone third-inning tally, which scored on Cedric Mullins single. Jannis didn’t issue a walk over his eight innings and allowed just two base runners after the third inning.

David Hess (6-5) lasted 5-2/3 innings and gave up six runs (five earned). He faced just one over the minimum after his first three innings, before allowing six to score over the next two-plus frames.

Luis Mateo sealed Binghamton’s win by tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies (37-27) and Baysox return to action Wednesday evening at 6:35. LHP P.J. Conlon gets the ball for the Ponies against Bowie LHP Tanner Scott. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Five Rumble Ponies recorded multi-hit games (Guillorme, Oberste, Thompson, Plaia, and Biondi)…Binghamton pitching struck out 10 batters for the second straight game…the Ponies won back-to-back games for the first time since June 2 & 3

