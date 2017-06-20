Senate Passes a Set of Bill for Small Business Innovation

ALBANY, N.Y. -
The New York State Senate has passed a set of bills which encourage small business innovation and helps make New York more business friendly.
Four bills are headed to the Governor's desk -- that will help create a more business friendly environment in the state. The legislation boosts technology investment to help small entrepreneurs, reduces burdensome regulations, as well as creating significant tax savings to spur job growth.
"Developing a skilled workforce in today's changing economy is a challenge many employers across all communities in New York State face. This program fosters collaboration with leaders in education, business and workforce training. Ultimately, those unique relationships will help to fill the void for in-demand jobs while creating a friendlier, stronger business climate," said Senator Ortt, Co-Chair of the Senate's Task Force on Workforce Development.