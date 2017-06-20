BU Awarded Over $400,000 for Medical Research

Binghamton University has been awarded over $400,000 in federal funds for medical research.



U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand made the announcement today. The funding will be used to support cutting edge research in the medical field. Including development of an implantable self powered load sensor which is used for total knee replacement health monitoring.

"Binghamton University is a nationally recognized hub for medical technology research, and these federal awards will advance that status. This federal investment will facilitate this ground-breaking medical research and spur job creation in high-tech medical sectors," -- Senator Schumer.

The overall funding is made up of two grants. Allocated through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) and the National Institute of Aging (NIA).