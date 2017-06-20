Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Weis in Vestal

A grocery store in Vestal sold a top four Take 5 lottery ticket.

The ticket, worth $14,582.50, was purchased at Weis Markets located at 100 Rano Blvd, Vestal.

The winning numbers for the June 19, drawing were: 13 - 14 - 16 - 28 -36

The other top tickets were sold in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx