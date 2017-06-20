Rumble Ponies gear up for long stretch

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are coming off a series win against Reading, taking two of three from the Fightin' Phils, all but erasing the memory of the road series sweep at the hands of Erie prior. Monday was Binghamton's last off day before the three day All-Star Break in July. From here it's 21 games in 20 days.

The baseball season is known for being a marathon, not a sprint and this upcoming stretch is, perhaps a 10K. Players are conditioned for such a grind, at least physically, but it's the mental part that's tougher to deal with.

"It's a long season, a lot of games, said David Thompson, who hit two home runs in Sunday's win. "You just have to do whatever it takes each and every day to keep your body healthy whether it's getting here early or stuff like that. Long runs of games in a row, just got to get here early, get your stuff done, stretch, make sure you're ready to go."

"Mentally, we have individuals that can drift and get a little mental according to performance," said Manager Luis Rojas. "That's something we can always work on and we'll try to maintain the guys fresh mentally. Physically, it's something we can always control. Just keep the guys together, on a daily plan. Everything is going to be the focus, everything is going to be assessed to each game."

The Rumble Ponies start their 21 games in 20 day stretch Tuesday at home against the Bowie Bay Sox at 6:35.