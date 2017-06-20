Upcoming Change to the Binghamton High School Community

Kevin Richman, Binghamton High School’s new principal, walked the halls Tuesday morning with his new boss, recently appointed superintendent, Dr. Tonia Thompson as they discussed the future of B.H.S.

Dr. Tonia Thompson, Superintendent of Binghamton City School District ?said, "We've had strong leadership at Binghamton High School and we want to continue that"

Thompson and the school board recruited Richman from Newfield High School, near Ithaca, where he served as Assistant Principal for four years.

Kevin Richman said, "Similar sized schools, so both larger schools so I think that is going to be a huge piece, some of the same population, so I think those two things are really going to help me slide into the position"



Richman is taking a different approach to his upcoming role.



He said, "It's about asking questions first, understanding the community, staff, kids, then from there making decisions. Not in isolation but in groups, I think that’s the biggest piece about me, yes I am ultimately the principal but it becomes a team decision with my leadership."



Dr. Tonia Thompson, Superintendent of the Binghamton City School District said, "I was really looking for someone who would be able to be a listener, and have the ability to not only listen but listen carefully and identify what are the next steps"



The Syracuse and Columbia University graduate was drawn to Binghamton’s many programs...



Richman said, "The International Baccalaureate Program Is The first In the state, Advanced AP Courses, Pre-Engineering, School of Fine Arts, Life Skills Program are just a few of the things, the list can go on and on."



The school board is set to appoint Richman at their July 1st meeting.

And Richman isn’t wasting anytime to get started.



"Day one, I'm going to find my office! Then once I find my office, really ask questions and meeting people. The first thing you need to do is meet the staff, the community, parents the kids, I think that’s the biggest thing that I need to establish first." He went on to say, "I'm thrilled to start my position and to really take things that are built here and continue to flourish them"