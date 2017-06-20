Resident Discovers One Pot Meth Lab

A village of Endicott resident walking on North Nanticoke Ave. found a discarded soda bottle that happened to contain the remnants of a "one-pot" meth lab.

The resident did not realize what was in the bottle or the possible dangers, which contained a white powdery substance. The resident took the bottle home to clean it before disposing of it properly. After doing so, the bottle began to smoke. They then called the police and took the bottle outside.

The Endicott Police and Fire Department responded to the 911 call and secured the area.

A "one-pot" method is combining all the ingredients for meth manufacture into a single container, typically a soda or drinking bottle. This process is very dangerous and can risk explosion and chemical contamination. Meth manufacturers prefer this method because it is small and the mobility to easily discard the remnants of the meth lab.

Police are urging residents who come across any bottle that looks like it may have been used as a one pot method to contact the police immediatley.

The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) was also on location in the village to help on the scene and make sure it was safe.