Mother Of Fire Victims Takes The Stand In JC Arson Trial

Nearly two years after the Johnson City fire that claimed the lives of two young boys, Dwight Burton, 39, stands trial. Accused of intentionally starting the fire that ripped through the third floor apartment at 145 Floral Ave in the village. Burton's charges are extensive, including arson, murder, attempted murder, and assault.

Tuesday was an emotional day of testimony, as the mother of the two boys took the stand. Erica Kurtz broke down when she started to explain what happened the night of the fire. She says Burton had come to the house on the evening of October 18, 2015 to confront his ex-girlfriend Jessica Baxter about charges she had made to his credit card. Baxter was living in the apartment with her new boyfriend, Kurtz, and the boys. An argument flared up and hours later, Kurtz woke to a smoke filled third floor apartment. Frantic, she couldn't find her boys and had to break a window and jump out to escape the flames.

Also taking the stand was second floor neighbor Andrea Noyes, who made the 9-1-1 call. In a recording of the call, Noyes screams "Please help!" Noyes tells the dispatcher there are children stuck on the 3rd floor. She also accuses Burton of setting the fire.

Noyes testified that she was watching a movie with her boyfriend when she smelled gas. She got up to look around and saw Burton on the stairs, flames behind him, a gas can in his hand.

Fire investigator Christopher Lupold says samples collected from the stairwell leading from the second to the third floor tested positive for gasoline. A K-9 detected a trail up the stairs and charring patterns indicate pools of gasoline on the floor at the top and bottom of the stairs.

Firefighter Dominic Florini described trying to get past the flames on the stairs leading from the second floor to the third floor apartment. Firefighters had to cut through a wall to get around the flames. Florini was the one who found the first child, lying on the floor by a window. The second child was found by firefighter Jared Mink, who told the court he had to lay on his stomach to see under the smoke.

The defense pointed out inconsistencies in the testimony of both Kurtz and Noyes. Lawyer for the defense, Allen Stone, pointed out that Noyes says she saw fire on the first floor and porch of the residence, when fire investigators say the fire was contained to the third floor and the stairwell. As for Kurtz, Stone questioned her recollection of that night, pointing out that her original police statement differed from her testimony. Kurtz, who was in a coma after the fire, says some details have come back to her over time.

Jessica Baxter was supposed to testify on Tuesday, but Judge Joseph Cawley saw how emotional she was and advised prosecution to delay her testimony.