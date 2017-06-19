Two Girls Receive Scholarships

The Democratic Women of Broome County awarded two local high school girls with scholarships.

Emma Scheneman, of Binghamton High School, and Pearlanna Zapatocky, of Union Endicott High School, were awarded the $800 scholarships for exemplifying the principles of the Democratic Party. The high school seniors have voted and participated in political activities.

Scheneman will study Music Performance at Ithaca College and Zapatocky will study Global Health Sciences at Cornell University.

To qualify for the scholarship the girls had to write essays about their feelings on the need for more women in government.