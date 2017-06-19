  • Home

Lightning Awareness Week

Posted: Updated:
New York State -

June 19 marks the start of National Lightning awareness week. 
 
Last year lightning killed 38 people in the United States... four of those were New Yorkers.

According to the Lightning Protection Institute lightning causes $1 billion dollars in property damage every year.  You can protect yourself from lightning by staying away from electronics and windows during storms. If you are caught outside during a storm avoid trees, and water and go into your car or to a place of lower elevation. 