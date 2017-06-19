Four People Injured in Norwich Crash

Four people were injured in a car crash on Route 12 in Norwich.

Police say the vehicle driven by Amber Rose, 37, turned left into the northbound path of the vehicle driven by Randolph Smith, 61, in front of Lindy's Ice Cream Shop.

Rose and her front seat passenger, Nicholas Ohl, were taken to Wilson Hospital. Ohl was treated for serious injuries and Rose was treated for minor injuries.

Smith and his front seat passenger, Robin Smith, were treated for minor injuries at Chenango Memorial Hospital and Wilson Hospital. His two back seat passengers were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.