Tractor Trailer Rollover by Airport Road Exit

Monday, Johnson City Firefighters and State Police responded to a tractor trailer accident near the Airport Rd exit, on State Highway 17W.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., it is believed that the tractor trailer veered off the highway and rolled down the bank toward Airport Rd.

According to responding crews, the driver was taken to a nearby hospital. It is unknown what injuries or condition the driver is currently, or the identities of those involved in the incident.

Fox 40 will have more information on the rollover, when it becomes available.