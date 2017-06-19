Village of Owego experiences power outages

A sidewalk on Main Street in Owego was lifted after Sunday's thunderstorms took down a tree.

Main Street in the Village of Owego was a mess Monday, after thunderstorms rolled through the Southern Tier Sunday night. NYSEG crews were quick to respond to downed power lines and trees after heavy winds and lightning left around 500 people without power.

Trees and branches were reported down on several streets throughout the village including: East Temple, Erie, Forsythe, Fox, and Franklin.

Some NYSEG crews were on scene as early as 9:30 pm last night, according to one village resident. Around 1 pm this afternoon, residents' power was turned back on.