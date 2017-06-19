Shred & Med Event Focuses on Senior Safety

Seniors across the Southern Tier were urged to come to the SUNY Broome Ice Center on Monday, to learn how to protect themselves from financial exploitation.

Shred and Med Senior Safety event allowed anyone to come and shred papers that contain personal information. A medication drop-off was also provided to help keep prescription drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

According to the National Council on Aging, 1 in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation every year. Financial exploitation is the fastest growing abuse in the elderly population.

Representatives of the Elder Abuse Prevention Committee want help empower seniors to protect themselves from the various types of scams that exist.

"We really have to try really hard to keep abreast all the scams that are going on, and shredding your personal information is one of those ways we can hopefully protect ourselves," said Janette Cyganovich, Coordinator if the Broome County Family Violence Prevention Council.

Cyganovich encourages seniors to take steps to shred all personal documents that may contain personal information. This could include bank statements, medical records and bills.

Broome County Executive Jason Garner joined Sheriff David Harder to help promote the Shred and Med event today. This was the last of three Shred and Med events to take place leading up to the Senior Picnic that is set to happen on June 21st at SUNY Broome. No other Shred and Med events have been scheduled yet for this year.