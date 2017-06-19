  • Home

Binghamton High School Names New Principal

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Binghamton City School District announced Monday that Kevin Richman has been given the job of high school principal. Richman previously served as assistant principal of Newfield High School in Suffolk County, which is a similar size to Binghamton High School. 

Richman is set to begin his work with the district on July 1st. He is a graduate of Syracuse University, Columbia University, and the College of Saint Rose.