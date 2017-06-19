Food Bank of the Southern Tier receives $1,700 donation

Construction workers on the Tioga Downs expansion project, led by LPCiminelli's senior project manager, Carl York, raised funds and collected food for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

It's a good reminder of the fact that the only way that we can do the work we do is through the work of the community. And we really appreciate any and all of the support that we receive, said Natasha Thompson, President & CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Monday, the construction team and Tioga Downs presented $1,700 dollars and four buckets of food to donate to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. During a month-long period, a worker-backed campaign raised funds and food for the Food Bank.

"One day when we were on our way over to the country club, we noticed a line at the Food Bank and we decided, hey what can we do to help out the community? So that's sort of what made us decide to do this project, said Carl York, Senior Project Manager."

The donation was not only given by the construction company, but also matched by Tioga Downs Owner, Jeff Gural.

"I just think that we have a moral obligation as Americans to make sure that no one goes to sleep hungry. It's simple, and that's why I was glad to see the contractors pass the hat and I figured I would do my share as well, said Gural."

LPCiminelli's project on Tioga Downs' new hotel is expected to be completed November, 2017.