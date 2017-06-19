First Wave of 2017 Demolition to Remove Blight in the City of Binghamton

The city of Binghamton is seeing the first wave of demolition this year to help remove blight in the area. 20 and 22 Tremont Ave kicked-off the demolition on the south-side Monday morning. Two remaining properties are set to be taken down this summer.

Completing the four demolitions will cost approximately $82,224. The projects are paid for through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds.

Mayor David says historically, there have been flaws in the cities approach to tackle blight and blight clusters.

"Traditionally the city will work from the foreclosure list," said Binghamton Mayor Rich David. "This administration is looking for properties that are not on the foreclosure list by looking at these symbols of blight clusters and contacting the property owners directly. Not all blighted structures come from the closures list."

David says there are many ways the lots can be used once demolished. The land can be purchased for either private or commercial use. Some lots may also turn into green spaces or community gardens.