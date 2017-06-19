Town of Union Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Johnson City resident, Erica Merritt was arrested on June 17th for possession of the controlled substance Soma, without a prescription. A male passenger in the car, Adam Foster was found to be in possession of heroin, ecstasy and methamphetamine.

Broome County police pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation. Merritt had initially identified herself using her sister's name in order to prevent deputies from learning that she had a suspended driver's license and is currently on probation. Upon questioning she had used two different names, which led police to question her real identity.

Merritt and Foster were arrested and taken to the Broome County Sheriff's Office for processing and was later released. Both have been issued tickets to appear in the Town of Union court at a later date.