Aggravated DWI Arrest in Town of Union

Endicott resident, Starasia L. Hayes-Moody was arrested after driving with a BAC level of .18%. On June 15th, Broome County Sheriff's observed a vehicle speeding on Route 17c near Home Depot. Moody's vehicle had skidded to a stop at the intersection of Route 17c and Endwell street.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop to find that Moody displayed signs of intoxication. She was taken into custody for DWI.

Moody is facing charges of a DWI, aggravated DWI and two traffic offenses. She is set to appear in the town of Union court at the later date.