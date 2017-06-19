Aggravated DWI Arrest in Town of Union

Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Tioga, NY
Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect for:
Delaware, NY
Otsego, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Delaware, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Special Weather STATEMENT in effect for:
Broome, NY
Chenango, NY
Delaware, NY
Otsego, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Aggravated DWI Arrest in Town of UnionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Videos
-
West Windsor Fundraiser Helps Girl to Stand
-
Hundreds Spend Father's Day at Local Car Show
-
Oliver the Giraffe Celebrates First Father's Day with Thousands of Dads
-
First Wave of Blight Removal to Begin Monday
-
Binghamton Woman Wrongfully Convicted in her Sons Death
-
Father's Day Feature: Spotlight in Sports
-
List of Road Closures Grows at Prospect Mountain Construction Continues
-
NYS Casinos Trending Slightly Below Expected Total Revenue
-
The Old Union Hotel Buys Chunck of Clinton Street
-
37th Strawberry Festival Brings Sweet Fruit into the Spotlight
-