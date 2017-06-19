Accused Of Setting Fire That Killed 2 Boys, JC Man Stands Trial This Week

The Johnson City man accused of starting the blaze that claimed the lives of two young boys in October 2015 stands trial this week in Broome County Court. Dwight Burton, 39, appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial hearing in which the prosecution brought forward three members of the JC Police Department to testify.

Burton was arrested just hours after a fire ripped through 145 Floral Ave. Police say this was a crime of passion, with Burton intending to target ex-girlfriend Jessica Baxter, who was critically injured in the fire.

Erica Kurtz, a friend of Baxter's, was also in the 3rd floor apartment with her two sons when it was engulfed in flames. Both Joshua Maxwell, 4, and Michael Maxwell, 3, were killed. Baxter and Kurtz both jumped from upper story windows and were sent to Upstate Medical in Syracuse with extensive burns. Both women survived.

Burton pleaded not guilty to all charges in November, 2015. After nearly two years and two attorneys later, Burton has waived his right to a jury trial. Judge Joseph Cawley will preside over the bench trial and ultimately determine whether or not Burton is guilty.

During Monday's hearing, JC Police Investigator David Williams read a transcript of an interview he conducted with the 2nd floor residents of the Floral Ave home. One witness had told Williams that she was watching television when she smelled the strong odor of gasoline. She woke her boyfriend, who looked into the hallway and saw Burton. The boyfriend was also interviewed, telling police he recognized Burton from seeing him argue with a woman from the 3rd floor. This witness also told police he had seen Burton hours before the fire on Willow Street, with a gas can.

Sergeant Chris Ketchum testified that JC Police went to Burton's 91 Endicott Ave home on the morning of the fire to take him in for questioning. Police say they secured the apartment when they left. The defense questioned if Burton gave police the keys to lock the door or if they were found somewhere in the apartment. A report filed by Ketchum says it was an Officer Gavin who locked the door after finding the keys hanging in the apartment.

Police returned to the Endicott Ave home to keep it secured while a search warrant was submitted. That search warrant was for Apartment 2, but Burton lived in Apartment 3, which is where police conducted their search.

Another concern from the defense is that police were unable to produce an exact time Burton was under arrest, meaning they may have seized his clothing before he was actually arrested. The defense says that the clothing seizure should be suppressed evidence, but the prosecution argued the was "clearly probable cause" for police to take the clothes.

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday at 9:45am in Broome County Court. If found guilty, Burton could face life without parole in state prison.

Below is a list of Burton's charges: