Hundreds Spend Father's Day at Local Car Show

The 52nd Annual Father's Day Car Show in Conklin has become a tradition for many fathers. Around three-hundred cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display Sunday to enter in the competition. One participant says the car show is a way to carry out his father's passion.

"This is a 1950 mercury, custom. A lot of stuff has been done to this car and a lot of people enjoy looking at it. I'm just here for the fathers day show and it's in memory of my father who passed a year ago and I inherited the car from him, so just keeping the tradition going," said John Martens.

Martens hopes the car show becomes a tradition for other father's and son's in the area.

The event was $10 to submit a car. Proceeds from the event will go to non-profits and charities.