Path Through History Takes Locals Through Nanticoke Valley

Museum's in the town of Maine opened their doors this weekend as part of New York State's Path Through History. Hundreds took advantage of learning about significant figures that have paved the way for the community.

"Dr. Dudley was a doctor in Endicott and he invented an anthrax cerium. E.J. workers were dying from anthrax because they were working with hides that were contaminated," said Susan Lisk, Curator at the Janet W. Bowers Museum.

Schoolhouse No. 4 and Pitcher's Mill were Museums open this weekend. The Janet W. Bowers Museum also had an art show entitled "Family, Friends, and Flowers." Local artist, Cyrena Summers says this particular show was quite interesting.

"It's quite flattering actually and the people have been extremely nice," said Summers.

The Bowers Museum is open every Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., or by appointment.