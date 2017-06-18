Free Admission for Father's at Ross Park Zoo

Around three-hundred people took advantage of the beautiful weather on Father's Day to come celebrate at Binghamton's Ross Park Zoo. All father's also received free admission.

For one father, coming to the zoo wasn't something planned.

"It was a spur of the moment. We were sitting around the house and said we haven't been at the zoo in years, so we thought why don't we go up and check it out. We haven't been up here in 15 years and its just kind of for old times sake," said Jack Mizerak, father.

The Ross Park Zoo is also celebrating 142 years in Binghamton and is taking part in the 2017's I Love NY Path Through History. Guests also had the opportunity to learn about the Zoo's past while looking at all the animals.