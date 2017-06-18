List of Road Closures Grows at Prospect Mountain Construction Continues

A total of nine roads or parts of roads will be closed this from June 19 until June 23 as the Prospect Mountain Construction Project continues.

Road Closures

I81 North: Reduced to one lane between Fairview Avenue and Exit 5

I81 South/17 East: Closed between Broad Avenue and Fairview Avenue

7 North: Reduced to one lane between Robinson Street and Bevier Street

7 South: Reduced to one lane between Bevier Street and Frederick Street

17 West: Reduced to one lane between Exit 72 and Exit 71

17 East: Reduced to one lane between Exit 70 and Mygatt Street

Glenwood Road: Alternating lane closures between Adams Street and Sowden Street

Broad Avenue: Alternating lane closures under the I81/17 overpass

Front Street: Alternating single lane traffic between Prospect Street and Old Front Street

Check the New York State Department of Transportation's website for additional information.