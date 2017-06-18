List of Road Closures Grows at Prospect Mountain Construction Continues

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
A total of nine roads or parts of roads will be closed this from June 19 until June 23 as the Prospect Mountain Construction Project continues.
Road Closures
- I81 North: Reduced to one lane between Fairview Avenue and Exit 5
- I81 South/17 East: Closed between Broad Avenue and Fairview Avenue
- 7 North: Reduced to one lane between Robinson Street and Bevier Street
- 7 South: Reduced to one lane between Bevier Street and Frederick Street
- 17 West: Reduced to one lane between Exit 72 and Exit 71
- 17 East: Reduced to one lane between Exit 70 and Mygatt Street
- Glenwood Road: Alternating lane closures between Adams Street and Sowden Street
- Broad Avenue: Alternating lane closures under the I81/17 overpass
- Front Street: Alternating single lane traffic between Prospect Street and Old Front Street
Check the New York State Department of Transportation's website for additional information.