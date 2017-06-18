NYS Casinos Trending Slightly Below Expected Total Revenue

Upstate New York's three operational casinos have generated around $133.6 million between December 2016 and May 31, 2017, according to the New York State Gambling Commission.

Officials expected commercial casino gambling in New York to generate $325 million in 2017, but they are on pace for $267.2 million by the year's end which is $57.8 million less than the original number.

Tioga Downs in Nichols, Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, and del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo were legally allowed to operate casino gambling after a State Constitutional Amendment signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2013.

Tioga Downs generated $34.8 million, according to Casino News Daily. Between the reported period, the casino had an average of 841 slot machines, 25 table games, and 12 poker tables.

Slot machines brought in the most money with a revenue of $29.5 million, while table games totaled $10.3 million.

March 2017 was the casino's best month with a total of $6.2 million generated.

del Lago became the state’s second commercial casino after launching on February 1. It generated a gross gaming revenue of $52 million between February 1 and May 31.

Rivers Casino opened one week after del Lago and has generated $46.8 million.

You can find more on the Gambling Commission here.